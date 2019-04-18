Firefighters rescue trapped couple from flat fire near Chorley

Have your say

A couple have been rescued from a flat fire near Chorley.

The man and woman had to be rescued from a first floor flat in Banastre, Astley Village after a fire tore through the ground floor flat below them.

Fire crews from Chorley and Leyland responded to a fire at a ground floor flat in Banastre, Astley Village, Chorley at 4.42am this morning (April 18).

They had been trapped in the flat directly above where the fire had broken out and had been suffering from smoke inhalation when fire crews arrived.

Two fire crews from Chorley and a team from Leyland were called out to the blaze shortly before 5am.

The couple had to be treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance paramedics.

The people in the ground floor flat had managed to escape the building unharmed and had alerted the fire service.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "At 4.42am three fire engines from Chorley and Leyland were mobilised to a fire on a ground floor flat on Banastre, Astley Village, Chorley.

"Firefighters rescued two people from an upstairs flat and crews used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"Ambulance paramedics treated the casualties for smoke inhalation."