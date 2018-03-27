Firefighters in Preston attend spate of nuisance fires

Firefighters were called out to five nuisance fires in the Deepdale area in the space of a few hours.

Two engines from Preston were tied up for three hours as they attended incidents around the Harewood Road, Blackpool Road and Lambeth Road areas.

And crews are now calling for those responsible to think carefully about the consequence of their actions.

Watch Manager Dave Shaw said: "We had five incidents in the Deepdale area between 7 and 10pm on Monday.

"This obviously tied up both appliances for Preston which would have prevented them from attending any other incidents.

"We would ask parents to be mindful of what their kids are up to. "

Nobody was injured in the incidents .

A joint police and fire service investigation has been launched.