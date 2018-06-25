Firearms investigation launched after 'disorder' at junior boxing event

An investigation has been launched after men carrying firearms were allegedly spotted at a junior boxing event in Cumbria, say police.

Cumbria Police were called on Saturday, June 2 to reports of disorder at the event at Lowther Cricket Ground, Hackthorpe near Penrith after a verbal argument broke out.

Read more stories: ‘Going on this cancer treatment trial was the best decision I ever made’ - Dad-of-two hails ground-breaking treatment through Rosemere Cancer Care

Police say that witnesses at the event, which drew crowds from across the country, reported seeing men with firearms. On arrival police say the people involved in the argument had gone and no weapons were sighted by police.

No weapons are believed to have been discharged and nobody was injured in the incident, police added.

Lancashire Police are now trying to get in touch with any witnesses and have launched a nationwide appeal as people attended the event from across the country.

Detective Constable Rachel Elliott- Brierley, of East police, said: “I would appeal to anyone who attended this event and who can provide any information regarding the disorder to get in touch with us.”

Two people have been charged in connection with the investigation. Tommy and Mary Smith, both 41, of Meadow Street, Great Harwood, have been charged with Possession of a Prohibited Firearm.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1005 of June 21.