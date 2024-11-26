Fire crews tackle Preston's latest suspicious blaze at derelict Fishwick Hall Golf Club

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Preston fire crews tackled another suspicious fire after they were called to a burning clubhouse on a former golf course at the weekend.

Two engines attended the derelict Fishwick Hall Golf Club in Glenluce Drive shortly after 10pm on Sunday.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze which broke out near the former clubhouse, with crews remaining at the scene for around an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club closed in November 2018 after entering into administration and its 20 acres were sold to one of Preston’s wealthiest families, the Bhailoks.

Property company Beech Grove Limited, whose directors are father and son Ayub and Aamir Bhailok, purchased the 18-hole course and clubhouse from administrators for £750,000.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free email

Fire crews were called to another suspicious fire at the derelict Fishwick Hall Golf Club off Glenluce Drive in Preston at 10pm on Sunday (November 24)Fire crews were called to another suspicious fire at the derelict Fishwick Hall Golf Club off Glenluce Drive in Preston at 10pm on Sunday (November 24)
Fire crews were called to another suspicious fire at the derelict Fishwick Hall Golf Club off Glenluce Drive in Preston at 10pm on Sunday (November 24) | LEP

The course’s remaining 85 acres were rented from Preston City Council for £28,500 a year and remain under the Council’s ownership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The deserted golf course and its clubhouse have suffered from vandalism and a number of suspicious fires since its closure and sale six years ago.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause is still under investigation, while Lancashire Police said Saturday’s blaze was not reported or passed to the force to investigate.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 10.03pm, two fire engines from Preston attended a fire involving a derelict outbuilding on Glenluce Drive in Preston.

“Firefighters used one hose reel, one power saw, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on scene for one hour.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice