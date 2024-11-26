Fire crews tackle Preston's latest suspicious blaze at derelict Fishwick Hall Golf Club
Two engines attended the derelict Fishwick Hall Golf Club in Glenluce Drive shortly after 10pm on Sunday.
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze which broke out near the former clubhouse, with crews remaining at the scene for around an hour.
The club closed in November 2018 after entering into administration and its 20 acres were sold to one of Preston’s wealthiest families, the Bhailoks.
Property company Beech Grove Limited, whose directors are father and son Ayub and Aamir Bhailok, purchased the 18-hole course and clubhouse from administrators for £750,000.
The course’s remaining 85 acres were rented from Preston City Council for £28,500 a year and remain under the Council’s ownership.
The deserted golf course and its clubhouse have suffered from vandalism and a number of suspicious fires since its closure and sale six years ago.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause is still under investigation, while Lancashire Police said Saturday’s blaze was not reported or passed to the force to investigate.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 10.03pm, two fire engines from Preston attended a fire involving a derelict outbuilding on Glenluce Drive in Preston.
“Firefighters used one hose reel, one power saw, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on scene for one hour.”
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.