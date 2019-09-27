Fire crews battle sports hall blaze at Baines School in Poulton

Have your say

Fire crews are battling a blaze at Baines School in Poulton.



Six fire engines are at the scene in High Cross Road, where a fire has broken out in the sports hall.

The fire service said all pupils and teachers are now safe.

It is understood that the fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported.

The school said it will close at the normal time today.

But parents are advised that High Cross Road remains closed and there will be limited access at the school pick-up time.

A spokesman for Baines School said: "You may have heard that we have the Fire Service on site dealing with an incident.

"We have no concerns for the safety of students and we would appreciate everyone keeping our phone lines clear.

"We will provide an update to our school community later today."

Blackpool Transport said its Service 2 from Poulton will be using Longhouse Lane and returning to Garstang Road as it unable to use Hardhorn Road at present.

Baines School is an 11-18 mixed comprehensive school with Sixth Form Centre in Poulton-le-Fylde

More to follow...