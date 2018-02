This weekend is your final chance to offer up knives to Lancashire Police.

The 'knife amnesty' is part of Lancashire Police's Operation Sceptre, which aims to reduce knife crime and the number families affected by knife crime across the county.

Those wanting to hand in their knives have until Sunday (February 18) to do so.

In a post on Twitter, Preston Police said: "If you've any knives you'd like to hand in you'll find our bin located outside the station - postcode PR1 2SA."