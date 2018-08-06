Fifty years in jail for gang who flooded Preston with cocaine and heroin

Eight people have been jailed for a total of almost 50 years for their part in an organised criminal gang which supplied Class A drugs in Preston.

Operation Chihuahua was initially launched last year following an increase in the number of incidents where serious violence had been used, with the majority of activity stemming from drug related activity and the fallout from the different groups involved.

At Preston Crown Court on Friday Linford Baron, 27, of St Marks Road was jailed for 13 and a half years for Conspiracy to Supply Cocaine and Heroin after earlier pleading guilty.

His mother Wendy Baron, 46, of Mardale Road, was jailed for 10 years after being convicted after a trial of Conspiracy to Supply Cocaine and Heroin.

Six others were jailed for between two and a half and six years for drugs offences.

Mohammed Sulaman Khan, 47 of Ribbleton Lane was jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin for 5 years six months

Leanne Mclaughlin, 27 of Dodgson Road was jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin for 3 years

Matthew Carberry, 19 of Dundonald Street was jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin for two years and six months

Jordan Middleton, 18, of Franklands Drive was jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine for four years

Detective Inspector Roger Ashcroft, of Preston Police, said; “We welcome these convictions and sentences which will hopefully send a clear message to those who may be involved in organised crime that we will not sit back and tolerate this sort of activity in our City and on our streets.

“We will continue to work with our communities and partners build and work on our intelligence to constantly target those that may be involved in drugs supply, as well as the violence and anti-social behaviour that comes hand in hand with drug dealing so we can protect and keep safe the most vulnerable in our city.”

“We want to disrupt and deal with those who may be involved in criminality, but also that we can warn and educate young people about the consequences of going down the same path.

“It’s also really important that as part of this work, communities feel stronger and more empowered to do what they can to prevent serious organised crime from becoming the community norm.”

