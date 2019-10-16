Female paedophile living at Preston holiday park just days after being being spared jail for 2,000 child abuse images

A convicted paedophile has returned to her home at a luxury caravan park in Lancashire - just days after being found guilty of child pornography.



Jasmine Rowbottom, 24, was spared prison after thousands of child sex abuse images were discovered on her computer.

Jasmine Rowbottom, 24, who now lives in Mowbreck Caravan Park, Wesham, was found guilty of making indecent images and movies of children and handed a 21 month prison sentence suspended for two years

Rowbottam, originally from Dudley, West Midlands, was found guilty following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday (October 14).

Police said more than 2,000 indecent images were found on her hard drive, including extreme pornography and pictures and video of children being sexually abused.

She was handed a 21 month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

After avoiding prison, the convicted paedophile returned to Mowbreck Caravan Park in Wesham, Preston, where she has been living for the past 12 months.

Mowbreck Park is located on the outskirts of Wesham village and less than a mile from two primary schools (St Joseph's Catholic Primary and Wesham C Of E Primary).

A retired resident who lives on site said she was shocked to learn that a convicted paedophile was allowed to move on to the holiday park.

"I have grandchildren who visit me and it's not right that a known paedophile is allowed to rent a caravan here", said the woman, who has asked not to be named.

"It's disgusting. She has been living here for about 12 months now, and we've had no warning from the park's management.

"Our grandchildren could have been put at risk and nobody thought it appropriate to tell us about this woman and her history?

"I've spoken to management and they are aware of what she has done, so why let her move in?

"There are two primary schools just a 10 minute walk down the road too.

"She should be behind bars, never mind living in a holiday park among pensioners and their grandchildren."

Mowbreck Park management were unavailable for comment.

Rowbottam was arrested after a raid by the Online Child Exploitation Team at her home in Dudley on June 6, 2016.

More than 50 pieces of computer equipment were examined as part of what police described as a "painstaking" investigation.

The 24-year-old denied the offences, claiming the images must have been caused by a virus on her computer or a USB stick given to her years before.

But forensic experts proved this was not the case and Rowbottom was found guilty of making indecent images and movies of children, and possession of extreme pornography.

She was given a two-year supervision order, as well as a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.