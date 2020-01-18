Fearsome weapon seized after Preston machete attack

Have your say

Lancashire police have posted a photograph of a fearsome weapon seized in Preston last night.

Lancashire Police Tactical Operations Division today posted a picture on social media of what appears to be a machete they found on a victim seeking revenge.

They tweeted: "Last night in Preston a male was assaulted with a machete, whereby he suffered serious injuries.

"His 'solution' was to arm himself with this.

"He has now been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon & drugs offences.

"Another dangerous weapon off the street."