Father-of-one found dead after car smashed into wall

A 29-year-old man has died after his car smashed into a wall

Police were called at around 3am this morning by a member of the public who had discovered a Citroen C2 car that had collided with a stone wall on Haslingden Road in Rawtenstall.

Dad-of-one Christopher James has died in a car crash

An occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been named as Christopher James, who lives in Rawtenstall.

A second occupant, a 26-year-old man, sustained wrist and back injuries. These are not thought to be life threatening.

Christopher's family have paid tribute to him, saying: "Christopher James was 29 years old and a much loved husband, father, son, brother and grandson.

"He was a lovable rogue with a cheeky smile and a mischievous sense of humour.

"He would do anything for his wide circle of friends and family, especially his five-year-old son, Logan, to who he was entirely devoted.

"He was passionate about sports cars and he was a regular visitor to cruise events at Trafford Park and the Drag Strip at Santa Pod. Most of all, he was a light in our lives and he will be very sorely missed."

Sgt Oliver Jones said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and my thoughts are with the family of the man who died who are being supported by our officers.

“If you saw a Citroen C2 being driven along Haslingden Road around that time or you have any information you think can help, please get in touch. I am particularly asking people to come forward with any dash cam or CCTV footage.

“You can call 101 quoting incident reference 193 of October 21st.”