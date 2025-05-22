Farm workers evacuated after bomb hoax at Smithy Mushrooms in Scarisbrick

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 22nd May 2025, 14:52 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 15:53 BST
Police and fire crews were alerted after a hoax call claimed a bomb was planted under a car at Smithy Mushroom farm in Scarisbrick, near Ormskirk on Tuesday (May 20)Police and fire crews were alerted after a hoax call claimed a bomb was planted under a car at Smithy Mushroom farm in Scarisbrick, near Ormskirk on Tuesday (May 20)
Police and fire crews were alerted after a hoax call claimed a bomb was planted under a car at Smithy Mushroom farm in Scarisbrick, near Ormskirk on Tuesday (May 20) | Smithy Mushrooms
A bomb threat forced staff to be evacuated from a mushroom farm in Lancashire this week.

Police and fire crews rushed to Smithy Mushrooms in Scarisbrick, near Ormskirk, after an alarming call to the emergency services on Tuesday afternoon.

The anonymous caller claimed a bomb had been placed under a vehicle in the farm’s car park, prompting staff to swiftly evacuate the site in Heaton’s Bridge Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The anonymous caller claimed a bomb had been placed under a vehicle in the farm’s car park, prompting staff to swiftly evacuate the site in Heaton’s Bridge RoadThe anonymous caller claimed a bomb had been placed under a vehicle in the farm’s car park, prompting staff to swiftly evacuate the site in Heaton’s Bridge Road
The anonymous caller claimed a bomb had been placed under a vehicle in the farm’s car park, prompting staff to swiftly evacuate the site in Heaton’s Bridge Road | Roger Q Local

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Fire crews alerted Lancashire Police and officers made their way to the scene, where it was established that the bomb threat was a hoax call.

No one has been arrested at this stage, said the force.

Police and fire crews were alerted after a hoax call claimed a bomb was planted under a car at Smithy Mushroom farm in Scarisbrick, near Ormskirk on Tuesday (May 20)Police and fire crews were alerted after a hoax call claimed a bomb was planted under a car at Smithy Mushroom farm in Scarisbrick, near Ormskirk on Tuesday (May 20)
Police and fire crews were alerted after a hoax call claimed a bomb was planted under a car at Smithy Mushroom farm in Scarisbrick, near Ormskirk on Tuesday (May 20) | Smithy Mushrooms

Smithy produce wild and exotic mushrooms and have featured on Channel 4’s The Food Chain. The series follows the journey of food products from source to plate, highlighting the people and processes involved in the food supply chain.

A police spokesperson said: “We attended after a call was made to the Fire Service claiming there was a bomb under a car. It proved to be a hoax call.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.

Related topics:Lancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice