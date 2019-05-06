Farage urges Brexit Party supporters to join 'fightback'

Nigel Farage has urged Brexit Party supporters to join a "fightback" as he continues on his campaign trail ahead of the European elections.

Hundreds of Brexiteers gathered for the rally in Chester on Monday, where Mr Farage told them: "This is not about left or right, it is about right or wrong. This is the fightback."

On the stage, Mr Farage congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby, but joked he thought the chances of him being named Nigel were "quite low".

He said there would not be an "ounce of negativity" on the platform, and described Brexit as the "greatest opportunity this country has had in our lifetime".

Mr Farage said: "What Theresa May has done to us, frankly is nothing short, in my view, of a national humiliation."

The former Ukip leader was cheered by the crowds and signed Brexit Party placards and posed for selfies as he left.

He was joined on the stage, in the car park of the Old Hall Country Club, by party chairman Richard Tice, former Conservative MP Anne Widdecombe and North West candidates Claire Fox, Dr David Bull, Ajay Jagota and Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen.

Mr Tice read out a question from a member of the crowd, which said: "I've put a bet on Nigel being the next prime minister. Was my money well invested?"

Mr Farage said the £25 fee to become a registered supporter of the Brexit Party was the "best investment in this country's future you can ever make".

Mr Jagota held up a Fudge chocolate bar as he described the Government's handling of Brexit, while Ms Widdecombe described Theresa May as having not even reached "the level of leadership skills required for a Brown Owl".

Ms Fox, who was criticised last week for comments made in 1993 following the Warrington bombing by the IRA, quoted Michelle Obama as she told the crowd: "When they go low, we go high."

Her comment that the party had a secret weapon was met with a shout of "Nigel", before she said the weapon was "hope".