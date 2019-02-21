Family sentenced over £240,000 theft and damage at Thwaites brewery

Thomas Ward, 44 and John Ward, 34, were part of a more than 100-strong group of travellers who broke into the Blackburn site and set up in over 30 caravans during the bank holiday weekend at the end of May last year.
Two family members who ransacked the historic Thwaites Brewery, causing more than £240,000 in damage, were sentenced to a combined eight years in prison
