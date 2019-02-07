Family's appeal to find missing Lancashire mum Sandra Chadwick

The three sons of a Lancashire mum who hasn't been seen in almost a month are appealing for information to help find her

Sandra Chadwick, 64, was last seen at about 4pm on Saturday, January 12 at her home address on Hilton Road, Darwen and there has been no contact since.

Sandra Chadwick

She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, skinny build, short black hair, possibly wearing a blue weather-proof coat and bleached jeans.

Lancashire Police believe Sandra may have travelled out of the area and may possibly be sleeping rough.

Sandra may also introduce herself to others by a different name, possibly Ann.

In a statement, Mrs Chadwick’s family said: “Mum, it’s been nearly four weeks now since you’ve been gone, there is nothing we can’t sort out as a family.

“Please just come home, we all love you very much and we need our mum with our family.

“If you see this message, please just get in contact with someone. All our love, your three loving sons.”

Det Insp Rachel Higson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Sandra’s disappearance is very concerning and despite several appeals for information about her whereabouts, we have yet to find her.

“I would urge anyone reading this appeal to have a good look at Sandra’s picture. Have you seen Sandra or a woman matching her description?

“Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could be crucial to helping to find her.

“Furthermore, I would ask Sandra, if she sees this appeal, to come forward and let us know she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 1063 of January 14.