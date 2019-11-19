Family pay tribute to Preston mum, 32, who died after being hit by a bus in Fishergate Hill

A mum-of-one, 32, has died after being hit by a bus in Preston.

Christina Watkins was struck by a Scania double-decker bus in Fishergate Hill at around 6.55pm on Friday, November 15.

The bus, operated by Stagecoach, had been travelling uphill in a bus lane towards Preston city centre when it hit Ms Watkins.

Christina, affectionately known as 'Chrissy' to family and friends, was rushed to hospital with catastrophic injuries.

But on Monday (November 18), the 32-year-old died in the critical care unit at Royal Preston Hospital, leaving behind a 7-year-old son.

Police said the driver of the bus and its passengers were not injured.

Christina Watkins, 32, died after being struck by a double-decker bus in Fishergate Hill, Preston on Friday, November 18. Pic: Christina Watkins

Christina's family have today (November 19) paid tribute to "a wonderful girl who lived life to the fullest".

"She was the best mum ever to Harvey and the best friend to her mum Diane", said the heartbroken family.

"Chrissy was a wonderful girl who lived life to the fullest and always had a smile on her face.

"She was a massive PNE fan and will be with her granddad watching them win the league.

"Chrissy continued to help others by donating her organs which were received by three people whose families now have extra time to spend with them.

"The love and support already received has been overwhelming and we would like to thank the critical care team at Royal Preston Hospital who were fully supportive to us all during the difficult time.

"She will be dearly missed by her son Harvey and all the family."

Close friend Natalie Lund has launched a fundraiser to help cover Christina's funeral costs and help provide for her son's future.

She said: "Yesterday, we sadly lost a loving and caring mother, a beautiful daughter, a loving sister and aunt, and an amazing friend.

"Christina had her whole life ahead of her. At the age of only 32, her life was taken away when she was tragically hit by a bus.

"Her son Harvey is only 7-years-old and has to carry on his life without the main person, the person he needs and loves and although he has a loving family that will take care of him, no child should ever have to endure losing a parent.

"I am asking everyone from family, friends, the community and all who ever had the chance to meet Christina, if you could please make a donation to help with funeral costs to give her the send off she truly deserves."

Stagecoach said it is working closely with police to establish how Christina was struck by one of its buses.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"We are working closely with police to assist them with their ongoing investigation into the incident."

Lancashire Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Sgt Phil Baxendale of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Division, said: "Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

"They are being offered support by specially trained officers.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to speak to us as soon as possible if they haven’t already."

If you have any information that could assist police, please call 101 quoting log number 1309 of November 15.

You can donate to Christina's fundraiser here.