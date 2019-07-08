Family pay tribute to 'friendly and cheeky' Sana Patel, 12, who died in M61 crash near Chorley

The family of a "friendly and cheeky" 12-year-old girl who died in a motorway crash have paid tribute to her.

Sana Patel, 12, died on Saturday (July 6) after the Nissan Qashqai she was travelling in collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.

The incident happened on the northbound M61 carriageway between junction eight and the Bolton West/Rivington services.

In a statement, Sana's family have paid tribute to her, saying: "Sana was a friendly and cheeky girl who was always smiling.

"She had a real zest for life and fun. She lit up the lives of so many around her and had so much to look forward to.

"We will miss her sorely and always remember her fondly.

"She has left us with so many good memories.

"We would like everyone to respect our privacy at this tragic time. We ask everyone to remember our family in their prayers."

A 28-year-old man from Dewsbury and a 23-year-old woman from Mirfield were arrested on Sunday (July 7) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.

They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are asking anybody who saw the collision, or saw either vehicle in the moments before it happened, to get in touch with as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1817 of July 6.