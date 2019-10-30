Family of tragic Penwortham schoolboy demand answers over "gaps in evidence" ahead of inquest into his death

A jury will be called to hear a full inquest into the death of teenage cyclist Dylan Crossey in an “unprecedented” move, after his family raised concerns about gaps in evidence.

Key new questions have come to light about how the 15-year-old came to be killed in a road accident, and “in the spirit of fairness and openness of justice”, yesterday coroner James Newman agreed to the request of the family, even though one is not required by law.

Dylan Crossey's school photo

Dylan, a pupil at All Hallow’s Catholic High School in Penwortham, suffered severe head and neck injuries after being hit by a car in Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake, on October 7, 2016. He died the following day at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the car, David Harwood of New Longton, was charged with causing death by dangerous or careless driving, but was later formally found not guilty. Judge Graham Knowles at Preston Crown Court, ordered his acquittal due to insufficient evidence.

Since then, Dylan’s mother Tracey Milligan from Buckshaw Village and wider family have been fighting for answers over his death.

At a pre-inquest hearing at Preston Coroner’s Court yesterday, family solicitor Sefton Kwasnik said: “It is the family’s deeply-held wish for a jury to hear the facts of this case.

“Although the facts might appear to be straight forward, the family still feel the facts here do deserve the scrutiny of a jury, largely because of the clear relationship the driver has through commercial business with those tasked with investigating the road traffic collision.

“It (the relationship) is advanced by the driver in his last interview (with the police).”

He added: “It is well known that a limited company, which Mr Harwood is a 25 per cent shareholder of, has a proper contract in place with Lancashire Constabulary for vehicles that need their service.

“It is an issue I submit escalates this well beyond an ordinary road traffic collision.”

Mr Kwasnick told the hearing there were key gaps in evidence the family want investigating surround:

- why two blood toxicology samples were taken from Mr Harwood and kept for a year

- communication between Mr Harwood and Angela Parker-Blake, who he was travelling to see when the collision occurred, who he continued to travel to see afterwards, and who gave hearsay evidence of Mr Harwood’s actions to the police.

- why police only obtained CCTV footage of the car park of the Farmers Arms pub in Whitestake, where Mr Harwood had attended with friends earlier in the evening, and not from the inside;

- why none of the people Mr Harwood were with in the pub had not been questioned by police;

- differences between the information given in the discharge sheet for Dylan’s body and the pathology report.

On the matter of Mr Harwood’s blood samples, Mr Kwasnik said: “Clearly they were taken for a reason, kept for a reason, but what is not known is why they were taken.”

Alluding to suggestions of alcohol taken by Mr Harwood on the evening of the collision, he added: “There may be evidence in existence capable of being tested that could be very, very relevant to this case.”

On the matter of Angela Parker-Blake, who Mr Harwood had met through a dating site, Mr Kwasnik questioned how police had managed to find her home to take a statement on the evening of October 8, when none of the evidence gained from Lancashire Constabulary showed Mr Harwood giving her full name or address.

Mr Kwasnik claimed that records show Mr Harwood said he could not remember her name during questioning.

Mr Kwasnik also referenced an extraction report from a mobile phone seized from Mr Harwood that showed a total of five outgoing calls to Ms Parker-Blake, two sent messages and none received. He said this flew in the face of her recollection of having a 20 minute text message conversation with him that evening, and raises the question of Mr Harwood having more than one phone.

Mr Kwasnik also said Ms Parker-Blake’s evidence of what Mr Harwood said he had drunk that evening did not match his own testimony.

Mr Kwasnik said CCTV footage from within the pub was available if requested, and would have established what Mr Harwood had to drink there.

He questioned the official line on whether it had been seized, stating “I don’t accept it wasn’t seized”, and said not to ask for it “defies basic policing sense”.

He said he had written to both the pub management and the brewery to ask whether the internal CCTV had been seized, and had not received a response from either, something he said “concerns the family”.

Mr Kwasnik also asked Mr Newman to review evidence given to police by Mr Harwood’s brother Neil, who said that he’d been told by David he’d been inputting information into a satellite navigation system in his car when the collision occurred. During his brother’s court case, Neil Harwood said he could not “certain” his earlier assertion regarding the sat-nav was correct.

David Harwood has maintained that he does not remember colliding with Dylan.

Coroner James Newman reminded Mr Kwasnik on several occasions, that the remit of the coroner’s court was to answer four key things - who, when, where and how - and that is “is not re-running a criminal investigation”.

Mr Kwasnik replied: “We are not trying to re-run a criminal investigation. We are trying to present you with the fullest factual picture so you can understand fully.”

Mr Newman agreed to request police to answer questions raised by the family and Mr Kwasnik, and said a three-day hearing would take place between March and June 2020, depending on what comes back from enquiries and whether any experts needed to be instructed.

Speaking after the hearing, Dylan’s mum Tracey said: “Everything that I’ve been praying for with this has come true. Today’s a positive day.”

Mr Kwasnik said: “Getting a jury is very, very rare. I don’t think I’ve come across that before in a non-statutory situation and we are very grateful to the coroner.”

He added: “(Dylan’s) Mum needs answers from the police and she wants full justice, not speedy justice. Till her dying day, she just wants the truth.”