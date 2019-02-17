Family of Shamima Begum believe she has given birth

The family of runaway schoolgirl Shamima Begum believe she has given birth.

A statement released by their lawyer said: "We, the family of Shamima Begum, have been informed that Shamima has given birth to her child, we understand that both she and the baby are in good health.

"As yet we have not had direct contact with Shamima, we are hoping to establish communications with her soon so that we can verify the above."

The family lawyer later said Miss Begum had given birth to a son.

He tweeted: "It's a boy"