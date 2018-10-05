Family of murdered man plead with witnesses to come forward

The family of a murdered man who has been lying unidentified for 15 years have spoken of their grief.

The decomposed remains of Darren Carley were found on farmland in Charnock Richard in 2002.

Depite extensive police appeals at the time, he was never identified and was buried anonymously in Chorley.

But now, advanced DNA testing has finally revealed his identity, allowing his body to be sent home to his family in Swindon.

His family have now spoken out about their grief.

They said: “We are trying to come to terms with the news that not only has Darren been traced after all these years but that he was also the victim of a murder. This has been extremely difficult news for us to receive.

“As Darren’s family, we are pleading with the person responsible to search their conscience, do the right thing and hand themselves in.

"Similarly, if anyone has any information they think will help the police investigation into what happened, please speak to Lancashire Police.

“We would like to thank people for the support and kind words we have received during this incredibly sad time.”