Family of missing Freckleton teenager believe she could be in Preston

Have your say

Concerns are growing for a 13-year-old girl who has disappeared from her home in Freckleton.

Shannon Heald was reported missing after she failed to return to her family home on Monday evening (February 18).

Police said she was last seen in Kirkham town centre at around 6.20pm on Monday.

Her family said she was wearing a long black jacket with fur on the hood, a black top, jeans and black and white Nike Harachi trainers.

Shannon is described as around 5ft 3 inches tall.

She has links to Preston and it is believed she may have travelled to the city.

Shannon Heald, 13, from Freckleton, was last seen in Kirkham town centre at around 6.20pm on February 18.

She also has links to Morecambe, Lancaster and Kirkham.

Sgt Dan Whitaker said: “If you have seen Shannon or know where she is, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Shannon – if you are reading this, please make contact and let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1266 of February 18.