Family held at knife point in Bacup as three men demand drugs

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Bacup have released an Evo-Fit image of a man they want to identify.



Three men entered a property inHaworth Drive at around 7pm on Thursday, November 7.

One of the men was carrying a large knife and threatened the occupants demanding drugs.

The men quickly left the property empty-handed once they realised they had entered the wrong address. No-one was injured.

Det Con Phil Scott, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a shocking incident with the offenders breaking into a family home demanding drugs.

“Thankfully no-one was injured but those involved showed a complete disregard for the victims.

The incident happened in Haworth Drive at around 7pm on Thursday, November 7.(Credit: Google)

“We would encourage anyone who believes they know the male, to come forward.”

The suspect pictured is described as white, 5ft 7in tall with a shaved head and ginger stubble. He wearing dark clothing.

A second suspect was described as black, 5ft 8in tall and was also wearing dark clothing.

No description is available for the third man.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3969 quoting log 1383 of November 7.