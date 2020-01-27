Family growing 'increasingly concerned' for 15-year-old Lancaster girl who has been missing for four days

Have your say

A 15-year-old girl from Lancaster has gone missing from her home address and her family are growing "increasingly concerned".



Shannon Pilkington, 15, from Lancaster, was last seen leaving her home address in Lancaster four days ago on Thursday, January 23 at approximately 3:30pm.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in of a proportionate build with long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing skinny jeans and Airforce black trainers.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Family are growing increasingly concerned for her and want her to return home."

It is believed that Shannon has connections within Lancashire and the Kendal South Lakes area.

If you have any information about Shannon's whereabouts, you can contact 101 quoting log number LC-20200124-0909.