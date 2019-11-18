Family appeal for return of Superdry coat worn by missing Chorley woman whose body was found in canal

Police are appealing for the return of a coat last worn by a woman whose body was pulled from a canal in Chorley.

The body of Christine Clark, 51, from Chorley, was recovered from the Leeds Liverpool Canal, close to Frederick's Ice Cream, on Sunday, November 10.

Christine Clarke, 51, had been wearing the coat, which has been recovered from the Leeds Liverpool Canal, when she was reported missing in Chorley on Saturday, November 9. Pic: Lancashire Police

Mrs Clark had been missing for 24 hours after disappearing on a walk near the A6, where she was last seen at 5.30am on Saturday, November 9.

On Sunday (November 17), a week after Mrs Clark's body was recovered, a member of the public pulled her coat and rucksack from the canal.

The discovery of her belongings was reported to police and placed on the canal side, but the coat disappeared before officers arrived to collect it.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information to help reunite the family of a woman who sadly died after going missing with her coat.

The coat is described as an extra small, black Superdry parka-style coat (pictured), with a fur-style hood. Pic: Lancashire Post

"Following extensive searches officers sadly recovered her body from the Leeds Liverpool Canal close to Frederick’s on Sunday (November 10).

"Her death is being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious.

"Police were contacted around 12.20pm on Sunday (November 17) by a member of the public who confirmed they had recovered a coat and rucksack from the canal.

"They placed the items by the canal side, but when officers attended the scene, the coat, an extra small black ‘Superdry’ parka style coat (pictured), with a fur-style hood, was missing.

Christine Clark's body was recovered from the Leeds Liverpool Canal close to Fredericks on Sunday (November 10). Pic: Lancashire Post

"Her family has now asked for the missing coat to be returned."

Det Insp Dan Onions added: "Christine’s family are very keen for the missing coat to be returned.

"It holds great sentimental value and if found would offer some comfort at this no doubt difficult and emotional time.

"We would encourage anyone who has the coat to return it to their local police station as soon as possible.

"This is not being treated as a criminal investigation – we would just ask whoever has taken it do the right thing by Christine’s family."

Anyone with information about the coat can contact police on 101 or email 935@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0815 of November 9.