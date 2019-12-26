'Extreme concern' for missing Lancaster man who disappeared on Christmas Day

Have your say

A 21-year-old man from Lancaster is missing after disappearing from home on Christmas Day.

Henry Cox, 21, was last seen at around 8.30pm last night (Wednesday, December 25) at a home in Parkgate Drive, Lancaster.

Pic: Lancashire Police

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Henry is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with blonde hair, which is shaved at the sides.

He was last seen wearing a black puffa-style jacket and black jogging bottoms.

He also has links to Kendal in Cumbria.

Insp Guy Hamlett, of Lancaster Police, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing from home in Lancaster.

"We are extremely worried about Henry and are asking anyone who has seen him, or has information about where he might be, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Similarly we would urge Henry himself, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know he is safe."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1045 of December 25.