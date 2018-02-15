Extended sentences for armed robbers who attacked shopkeeper

Two thugs who carried out a terrifying armed raid in which a shopkeeper was hit with a hammer have been dubbed “dangerous offenders” by a judge.

Andrew Tomlinson, 32, of no fixed abode, received 10 years eight months with an extended licence period of five years on his release - a power that can be used if a court decides an offender poses a risk to the public.

CCTV of robbery

His accomplice Nathan Robert Nicholas, 23, of Ribbleton Lane, Ribbleton, Preston, received nine years, extended for three years on his release.

Judge Philip Parry imposed the extended terms after hearing the details of the case at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecuting, Mercedah Jabbari said the pair robbed shop worker Nasir Mahmood at Turpin Green Stores on Turpin Green Lane at knifepoint.

The court heard the shopkeeper suffered cuts to his hands after trying to grab two knives being held by Tomlinson.

The robbers burst into the shop at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, November 14.

Tomlinson threatened him before taking money from the till, while Nicholason, armed with a hammer, guarded the door.

The worker was hit over the head with the hammer during his ordeal.

DS Ian Derbyshire from Chorley CID previosuly described the Leyland robbery as “an extremely traumatic incident”.

The court also heard a week earlier Tomlinson robbed money and cigarettes from a man in Chorley, during which he had two knives.

Both admitted robbery and possession of a weapon.