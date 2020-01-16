Ex Preston boarding school 'house father' cleared of indecent assaults on former pupil after prosecution offer no evidence

A Baptist minister who used to work at Preston's Derby School has been cleared of a string of historic alleged sexual attacks on a teenage schoolboy in the 1970s and 1980s.

Rev Terence Hepworth, 62, of Laurel Bank Close, Holmfield, Halifax, West Yorkshire, had denied seven indecent assault charges and was on trial at Preston Crown Court.

The former Derby School

READ MORE: Ex Preston boarding school 'house father', who is now a Baptist minister, denies indecent assaults on former pupil



A former pupil gave evidence during the case, but on Wednesday, the prosecution indicated they were going to offer no evidence and Rev Hepworth was formally cleared.

The school closed in 1988 and the building is now privately owned.