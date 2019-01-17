Ex-policeman admits making indecent images of girl

A former police constable who worked as a young persons' officer has admitted making indecent images of a teenage girl.

Paul Davies pleaded guilty to one charge relating to five images at Walsall Magistrates' Court, which heard that he answered "no comment" while being questioned by colleagues following his arrest.

Former West Midlands Police officer Paul Davies outside Walsall Magistrates Court where he admitted making indecent images of a teenage girl.

The 57-year-old, who had special responsibility for schools and colleges in the Dudley area of the West Midlands, admitted committing the offence between March and April last year.

After his guilty plea, prosecutor Helen Shipley told the court: "Davies, back in the period of March/April last year, was a serving police officer with West Midlands Police.

"He had a responsibility and a role as the young persons' officer for Dudley and as such he had a Twitter account and there were a number of young people who followed him on Twitter."

Ms Shipley was then interrupted by Davies' barrister, Simon Hunka, as she outlined further facts of the case against Davies.

Mr Hunka told magistrates the proceedings had "started out in a very different way" when the defendant was arrested - with mention made to the officer of allegations of misconduct in public office.

Applying for the case to be adjourned to allow him to examine prosecution evidence, Mr Hunka said he would invite the sentencing court to consider whether the images - said to have been "screenshotted" on a phone - had been possessed or made.

Mr Hunka told the presiding justices: "It is an important case. I wouldn't want you to hear things that are ultimately not relied upon by the Crown."

Magistrates then bailed Davies, of Thoresby Croft, Dudley, and adjourned the case until February 7.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said Davies left the force last June, having been arrested in May.