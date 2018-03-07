Ex disc jockey who flashed at youngsters is jailed

A pervert who exposed himself to young girls during a crime spree has been jailed for 27 months.

One of depraved Christopher Loop’s victims was just 11.

The 33-year-old, of Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, must now sign the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years, and is barred from working with young or vulnerable people.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) by Judge Philip Parry designed to protect the public from future offending.

Preston Crown Court heard Loop subjected a string of young girls to his vile behaviour last summer.

But he saw his luck run out on August 26 when a quick witted car passenger caught him in the act in Burton Road, Marton, Blackpool, near the Tangerine Confectionery factory - and detained him until police arrived.

Lancashire police officers had launched an appeal in August, circulating images after several incidents were reported.

The first was on June 18, when three girls on Marton Drive, Blackpool, and two girls on Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool, saw him expose himself.

On July 2, Loop was spotted by three girls near Palatine Library on St Annes Road, Blackpool, at 7pm - after two girls had been followed from Watson Road Park.

A week later he flashed at three girls on Bloomfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool, and two girls on Malvern Avenue.

Loop admitted seven counts of exposure and possessing a knife.