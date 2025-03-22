Escaped Lancashire prisoner Jamie Cooper has been arrested after a four day search

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 16:02 BST
A prisoner from Blackpool who escaped from a prison van near Preston four days ago has finally been arrested.
Absonded prisoner Jamie Cooper has now been arrested.placeholder image
Absonded prisoner Jamie Cooper has now been arrested.

Over the last few days Lancashire Police had asked for the public's help to find wanted Jamie Cooper who absconded from a prison van on the M55 near Preston.

At 8.54am on Wednesday, March 19, it was reported to upolice that Cooper had escaped from a GEOAmey van which was taking prisoners from Blackpool custody to Lancaster Magistrates Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an update provided at 3:45pm today, Lancashire Police have confirmed that Cooper, 33, was found in Blackburn this afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton, was stopped by officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is now in custody.

A police spokesperson added: “Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal, it is much appreciated.”

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire PoliceM55BlackburnBolton
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice