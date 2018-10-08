Emmerdale actor charged with grievous bodily harm and assault

Have your say

An Emmerdale actor has been charged with grievous bodily harm and assault.

Mark Jordon, 53, who plays Daz Spencer in the Yorkshire-based soap, is due to appear in court next month.

Emmerdale

The actor, who also starred in TV series Heartbeat, is charged with the assault on a pensioner in Oldham in July.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Mark Jordon of Tamewater Court, Oldham, has been charged with GBH and section 39 common assault. He will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court on November 8.

"Shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday 1 July 2018, police were called to reports of an assault on Shaw Hall Bank Road in Oldham.

"A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries."

In Emmerdale, Jordon plays former soldier Daz who recently discovered he is the biological father of his brother Dan Spencer's daughter Amelia.

He has previously had roles in shows including Coronation Street and Casualty.