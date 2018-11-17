Ellie May death trial: Readers' reaction

Shocking images of the monsterous 'cage bed' where little Ellie May spent her final hours were released.

The images were released by police as the toddler's mum Lauren Coyle and her boyfriend Reece Hitchcott were jailed for 10 years each for causing her death by neglect.

Reece Hitchcott arrives at Liverpool Crown Court to be sentenced

Ellie May's mother Lauren Coyle, 19, her boyfriend Reece Hitchcott, 20, were found guilty after a trial last month of causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect

Read more>>> Ellie May death trial: This is the horror cage bed where the tragic toddler was tied up and left to die



Earlier, Liverpool Crown Court had heard how on the night of her death, blankets and ligatures were used to tie little Ellie May to the monstrous contraption.

A duvet was then placed over her, meaning she could not properly regulate her body temperature.

Read more>>> Sentences for Ellie-May Coyle death welcomed

At some point during the night of March 22 to 23, she stopped breathing and her heart stopped.

She was taken by ambulance from her home in Lostock Hall, near Preston, but died at hospital.

Read more>>> Ellie-May death trial: Mum and boyfriend from Preston jailed over death of tragic toddler



Readers reacted to the case with fury:

She should be sterilised so she cannot ever have the chance to have any more children. Kathryn Savage

She doesn't deserve to have children anymore. RIP poor little angel Andreea Andronic

Only 10 years? Susan Hall

I can’t understand why any mum would allow anyone to hurt her child. She is sick and l hope they throw the key away. Tina Livesey

Life for a life. Sue Brown

No words! Judith Taylor

Both be released before they’re 30 and will then be free to crack on... absolutely disgusting sentence. Garry Mercer

Heartbreaking. That poor baby had her whole life ahead of her and these 2 scumbags took it away and only get 10 years?! And are only done for neglect? Should be murder! What a joke! Sammy Ryan