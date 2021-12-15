Elderly woman assaulted and burgled after conman tricks his way into her Lancashire home

A man posing as a "water board" official tricked his way into the home of a woman in her 80s in Lemonius Street on Monday (December 13).

Once inside, the man made an excuse to go upstairs as a second man entered the property.

When the victim challenged the second man he fled the home with a "quantity of cash".

The first man also took a handbag containing a "quantity of cash" after pushing the victim onto her bed as she tried to stop him.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 5pm.

Det Insp John McNamara, of East CID, said: "This is a disgraceful and despicable crime where the victim was both deceived and assaulted.

"We have a dedicated team of officers working on this case and the victim has now been safeguarded."

The first man is described as stocky, in 30s or 40s and approximately 5ft 5in tall.

He spoke with a local accent and was wearing dark clothing.

The second man is described as around 5ft 8in tall and in his late 20s.

He also spoke with a local accent and was wearing a black cloth mask.

"Our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are appealing for the public to come forward if they have any information which would prove useful to our investigation," Det Insp John McNamara added.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw - or has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage - of anybody matching the descriptions of the suspects in the area before or after the distraction burglary took place.

"The victim had returned home around 3:30pm and so it's possible the suspects had either followed her or were waiting in the area."

Officers reminded residents to always ask officials for identification.

Patrols in the area were also stepped up in the area.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 1005 of December 13.

