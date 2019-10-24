Elderly victim of sex attack at St Annes care home dies

A woman in her 80s who was nearly raped in her bed at a St Annes care home has died.

An intruder dressed in black was allegedly found in the woman's room at the New Thursby Care Home on Clifton Drive North shortly before 5am on Sunday, August 4.

Police at the New Thursby care home following the attack

They fled through the same window they can entered, sparking a major police manhunt.

Josh Howarth, 18, of Gisburn Avenue, St Annes, was later charged and pleaded guilty to attempted rape at Preston Crown Court last month. His case was adjourned until a sentencing hearing on November 4.

His victim died last weekend due to an ongoing illness that had 'nothing to do with' the attack, Tom Askew, general manager at Century Healthcare Ltd, said.

He said: "The lady passed with natural causes in the very late stage of life. We informed the police and safeguarding out of courtesy.

"The lady unfortunately declined in health and passed away, which is part and parcel of her illness. We are very sorry that she has left us and we are trying to support the family as much as we can do."

Lancashire police were approached for comment.