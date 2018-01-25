Elderly man suffers suspected broken hip after robbery in Lancaster

An elderly man suffered a suspected broken hip after he was attacked during a robbery in Lancaster, say police.

The incident happened at around 11am on Wednesday, January 24 after the 80-year-old had withdrawn cash from the Nationwide Building Society on Market Street.

Police say the "defenceless" man was walking with the assistance of a frame along Gage Street near to Ladbrokes and the Collegian Working Men’s Club.

They added that the man was approached from behind by a man who rifled through his pockets and pushed him to the ground. The offender stole cash and ran off.

A nearby member of the public went to help the victim who was lying on the floor. He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary with a suspected broken hip.

DI Bev Mason from Lancaster Police said: “This poor defenceless elderly man had just been to withdraw some money when he was attacked.

“We know that this happened during a busy time of day in the town centre and that there were people about near to where it happened. If you have any information that you think could help, please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number LC-20180124-0433. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111or online at

A 48 year old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of robbery shortly after the incident and remains in police custody.