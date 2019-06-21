Elderly man robbed whilst riding mobility scooter in Lancaster

An 83-year-old Lancaster man has spoken out following a “despicable” robbery which he says has left him more isolated than ever.

Police are appealing for information after the man had his phone snatched at around 9am on Monday June 17 at the junction of Shakespeare Road and Barley Cop Lane.

He was left with a bruise to his hand.

The thief is described as wearing a dark hooded top.

The man is appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed it to come forward.

He said: “The person who did this picked on an old man with no ability to defend himself.

“He came from behind and took my only form of communication to the outside world.

“I have no family and am more isolated than ever before.”

DC Lucy Illingworth of Lancaster CID said: “This is a despicable crime, targeting a vulnerable man who was going about his daily business. He has understandably been left very shaken up by this. I would appeal to anyone with any information at all to come forward as soon as possible.”

Please email 3538@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 891 of 19th June.