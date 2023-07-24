Officers carried out several warrants across East Lancashire on Monday morning (July 24), resulting in eight people being arrested.

A large quantity of suspected Class A drugs and £20,000 in cash was also seized by police during the raids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

Eight people were arrested after suspected Class A drugs were seized by police in Lancashire

They were:

- A 23-year-old man from Accrington

- A 25-year-old man from Nelson

- A 27-year-old man from Accrington

- A 32-year-old man from Accrington

- An 18-year-old man from Great Harwood

- A 19-year-old man from Blackburn

A 17-year-old boy from Accrington and A 34-year-old man, of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They all remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

Police said this operation marked a “significant milestone in [their] ongoing efforts to tackle serious organised crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Claire Pearson said: “Drugs can do serious harm to communities and the work carried out today sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this activity in our county.

“I hope that this activity shows that we are committed to robustly tackling, disrupting, and dismantling groups who bring Class A drugs into our communities.”

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report it by calling 101 or visiting https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.