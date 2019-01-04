Eagled eyed Leyland McDonald's Drive-Thru workers foiled drink driver

A drink driver was asked to pull into a bay and wait for his food by quick thinking restaurant staff as they alerted police.

Preston Magistrates' Court heard Lloyd Iles, 31, of Heys Hunt Avenue, Leyland, pulled into the Churchill Way restaurant at around 11.15pm on October 22 in a blue Audi.

Leyland McDonald's

Prosecuting, Martine Connah said: "Staff at McDonald's called officers saying a customer was going through the drive-thru ordering food and they believed him to be drunk.

"They asked him to park up on one of the bays to await his food.

"Police attended. He was asked to step out."

police gave him a breath test and he was taken into police custody.

Iles had 162 mg of alcohol in a subsequent blood sample - the legal limit being 80mg.

The married father-of-three read a heartfelt letter to the court in which he revealed he had become depressed after the failure of his business.

He said: "I know why that law is in place and I'm very remorseful about my actions. The impact on my family of losing my licence will be devastating."

He told the bench he had not been thinking rationally at the time and had put his previous business into liquidation.

After the offence his wife and children had left, though they have since returned.

He added: " It was an eye opener and I acknowledged I need help."

He told the court if he lost his licence he could potentially lose his new business, which employs himself and his wife, and possibly the family home as a result.

The bench imposed a 12 month road ban, £415 fine £41 surcharge and £85 costs.

