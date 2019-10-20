Duo with balaclavas and knives arrested after 'lying down in the road feigning illness'

Have your say

Two people have been arrested in an incident which saw them fake illness and injury while lying down in a Lancashire road.

The incident happened in Aughton, near Ormskirk in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 20).

The duo had been lying in the road in what Lancashire Police said was an incident with them "feigning" illness or injury.

They were searched by officers who found balaclavas and two large knives, leading to their arrests.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police ARV tweeted: "The offenders had been lying down in the road feigning illness/injury. Motives remain unknown at this time.

"When searched balaclavas and these two large knives were recovered."

Officers also thanked a "vigilant member of the public" for their part played in the incident.