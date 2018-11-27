Drunk man Josef Malek had a knife in Preston's Primark store

A man who was found in possession of a lock knife in Preston’s Primark store has been jailed for six months.

Josef Malek, 49, of no fixed abode, was arrested at the store in the Fishergate Centre on September 1 and was found with a black handled lock knife.

Primark on Fishergate, Preston

He failed to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court but had indicated guilty pleas to being drunk and disorderly and possession of a blade in public.

A charge of stealing clothing was dropped.

The bench said custody was inevitable because it was his second similar offence, attracting a minimum jail term, and vulnerable people were present.

A previous conditional discharge had expired only days before the offences.

He must pay a £115 surcharge and the court ordered the knife to be destroyed.