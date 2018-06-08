Drugs worth £250k discovered in police swoop on remote Lancashire farm

Cannabis plants worth an estimated £250,000 were discovered in a police raid which was carried out on a remote Lancashire farm, say police.

Police discovered the sophisticated cannabis set up after carrying out a warrant on Wednesday at Longshaw Head Farm in Edgeworth where around 400 cannabis plants were found.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Sgt Martin Kennedy, of Blackburn Police, said: “This activity demonstrates that we will continue to act on information to target and disrupt illegal activity wherever it takes place.”