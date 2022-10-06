News you can trust since 1886
Drugs, cash and knives seized in raid at hotel in Morecambe

Police raided a hotel room in Morecambe following reports of suspected drug dealing in the area.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:11 pm - 1 min read
Police officers executed a warrant at the hotel on Euston Road, Morecambe, around 6.35pm on Wednesday, (October 5).

Following a search of the hotel room a quantity of suspected drugs, mobile phones and £3,500 were recovered.

Flick knives and a large hunting knife were also seized.

Four people were arrested by police as part of the investigation.

Two men aged 33 and 19, as well as a 19-year-old woman, all from the Coventry area, were arrested on suspicion of drugs - possession with intent to supply - Class A.

An 18-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of drugs - possession with intent to supply - Class A.

All are currently in custody.

In an emergency always dial 999.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For non-urgent crime call 101.