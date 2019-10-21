Drugs and weapons seized and 27-year-old arrested after police raid in Ashton

Have your say

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a drugs raid on a home in Preston.



Police raided a home in Ashton Bank Way, Ashton at around 8am this morning (October 21).

Led by Preston Neighbourhood Policing Task Force, officers executed a warrant under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act after reports of alleged drug dealing at the address.

Three police cars and a van pulled up outside the home and swiftly gained entry using a drill after the occupant failed to answer the door.

Searching the home, officers recovered a number of illegal weapons, including knives and knuckle dusters.

Officers also seized drugs and drug paraphernalia, including a quantity of cannabis.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested. He remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: "The aim of this activity is to disrupt drug dealers and provide support to the communities we serve.

"We have recovered both drugs and weapons during the raid.

"A 27-year-old man was also arrested and is currently in custody.

"This warrant is linked to a series of focused activity aimed at disrupting local criminality to provide safer streets.

"We will act on information provided from our communities in relation to drug dealing and its associated crimes."

If you have any information on drug dealing in your area, please contact Lancashire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.