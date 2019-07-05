Drug warning after super-strength batch of ecstasy known as 'Punisher' hits the streets of Preston

A super-strength batch of ecstasy known as 'Punisher' has led to a number of people being taken ill in Preston.



Police are warning recreational drug users in the city that the high purity pills can be three times more powerful than standard ecstasy.



Officers have received information that the high strength drug known as ‘Punisher’ could be circulating in the Preston area.



Detective Sergeant Lee Richardson of Preston Police said: "We are looking into this following reports three people had suffered adverse effects after taking what they believe to be Punisher.



"Our advice would be for users to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell.



"There is no safe way of taking drugs, and no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe."

The Punisher ecstasy pill is three times stronger than regular ecstasy and can lead to psychotic behaviour

READ MORE: This is everything you need to know about MDMA after death of 17-year-old Preston boy is linked to popular party drug

The warning comes less than two weeks after a 17-year-old boy died after allegedly taking the Class A drug at a party in Garstang Road, Fulwood on Sunday, June 23.

The teenager, from Preston, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in the early hours of the morning, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

READ MORE: 'Breaking Bad'-style drugs lab discovered in Lancashire, 60 years in prison for organised crime gang

Lancashire Police are warning that a batch of high purity ecstasy, known as Punisher, is circulating in the Preston area

Police have not confirmed whether there is any link between the teenager's death and the super-strength strain of ecstasy known as 'Punisher'.



For information about the dangers of taking drugs and their effects, please visit Talk to Frank at www.talktofrank.com.

