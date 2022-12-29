Emily Phillips, 33, was stopped by officers who spotted her glam pink Mustang driving dangerously on the M6 in Cheshire on October 21.

At around 1am, police patrolling the motorway found Phillips travelling at between 30 and 40mph whilst weaving erratically between lanes without indicating.

After she narrowly avoided a number of collisions, police began their pursuit and signalled for the vehicle to pull over.

Emily Phillips, 33, Michael Smyth, 29 (bottom left) and Robert Dalton, 40 (bottom right)have been jailed for a total of 27 years and eight months after officers stopped a car in Cheshire that contained more than £250,000 worth of ecstasy tablets

Additional officers were called to the scene and the Mustang was stopped near Junction 18 in the Holmes Chapel area.

Phillips, who was driving the car, was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. She was taken to police custody in Middlewich, along with her Ford Mustang.

Robert Dalton, 40, a passenger in the car, was taken to Sandbach Services and released by officers but was arrested a short time later.

The pair’s downfall came after officers searched the Mustang and discovered a bag containing thousands of ecstasy tablets valued at between £250,000 and £500,000.

Emily Phillips, 33, of St Georges Road, Swanley, Kent, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and dangerous driving. She was jailed for 14 years and four months on Thursday, December 22, 2022

An investigation was launched by Cheshire Police which led to the arrest of a third drugs suspect.

Forensics found DNA on the drugs packages which matched the records of a 29-year-old Michael Smyth, of Compton Road, Liverpool.

Officers raided his home in Merseyside on January 26, 2022 and a search uncovered a further ecstasy tablets valued at between £660 and £1,320. Officers also found drug paraphernalia at the address.

Smyth was arrested and taken into custody where he was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

All three plead guilty

Phillips, of St Georges Road, Swanley, Kent, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and dangerous driving.

She was jailed for 14 years and four months, with her sentencing taking place at Chester Crown Court on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Smyth, of Compton Road, Liverpool, and Dalton of Old Road West, Gravesend, Kent, both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They were sentenced at Chester Crown Court on July 26, 2022.

Smyth was jailed for seven-and-a-half years and Dalton was imprisoned for five years and 10 months.

Police statement

Police Constable Mark Jones, who oversaw the investigation at Crewe Proactive CID, said: “With the strength of the evidence we were able to gather against Emily Phillips, Michael Smyth and Robert Dalton, they had little choice other than to plead guilty to the class A drug dealing offences they were charged with.

“Their convictions and the significant custodial sentences they have been handed by Chester Crown Court are the results of great work by all the officers involved in the case, which shows the value of police stop checks.

“What started as a basic stop check resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of class A drugs.

“On top of that, Phillips, Smyth and Dalton are all now behind bars facing the consequences of their actions.

