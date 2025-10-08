Drug dealer whose customer died from overdose jailed after police raid seaside flat

When the overdose death of a drug user led police to search a seaside flat they found narcotics with an estimated street value of around £80,000, a court was told.

The occupant, Richard Lamont, appeared before a judge in Preston charged with possessing both cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was jailed for a total of four years.

Recorder Jeremy Lasker heard officers attended Lamont’s address in Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe in May this year on an “unrelated matter”.

A search of the flat turned up large quantities of both drugs – 1.74 kilos of Class A cocaine and just over three-quarters of a kilo of Class B cannabis.

The cocaine, which was said to be of a high purity, was discovered in various places around the property.

The police also found cash and a variety of drug paraphernalia including scales and multiple mobile phones.

Barrister Katie Appleton, prosecuting, said that when trainee carpenter Lamont was arrested he gave “no comment” answers to all questions at interview.

She claimed his role in the drug operation had been a significant one and he stood to make a large financial reward due to the amount of drugs involved.

Kira Unsworth for the defence said Lamont, who had no previous convictions, had shown remorse for his crimes and had an “empathy and understanding” of what impact drugs had on a community.

She explained that after the loss of his job he had discussed the financial difficulties he was having with a friend who suggested he could make money from drugs.

He had started using cannabis at the age of 13 and had turned to cocaine in 2024. He used both drugs, she said, for pain relief – he had suffered from back pain and a bowel condition.

But he had stopped using cocaine in April this year and had “kept himself away” from that lifestyle. He no longer used drugs and was trying to rebuild his relationship with his family.

Recorder Lasker said the offences had come to light when police searched his home and found considerable quantities of cocaine and cannabis together with phones and drug equipment.

Preston Crown Court

He told Lamont: “I don’t know whether they (mobile phones) contained any evidence of dealing so I don’t sentence you on any speculation.

“What I have done is to look at the photographs of your property. You were not living any sort of extravagant lifestyle. You home was typical of any drug users. Forgive me for saying, but it could have done with a bit of a tidy up.

“You admitted having spent your life in and around drugs and the drug community and you involved yourself in Class A and Class B drug supply sometime after you lost your job in January last year.

“You realised, perhaps on the suggestion of others, you could make good money out of it. You became involved in drug supply from the summer of 2024 onwards.

“You talk about a customer of yours who died from an overdose and now you really wish to turn your back on drugs.

“The evidence suggests that it was because of that fatal incident that the police came to visit your premises in the first place.

“You are not being sentenced for your involvement in that incident. (But) it’s an example of what Class A drugs can do to people.

“I assess your role as playing a significant role. It may be that there were people above you who supplied you with the drugs which you supplied outwards.

“It seems to me you were either trading on your own account or had some very good idea of the scale of the drug supply of which you were involved.”