Drug dealer known as 'Scouse Adam' absconds from Kirkham prison

A man who was serving a six year jail sentence for drugs and driving offences walked out of HMP Kirkham yesterday.

Police have appealed for help locating Adam Blowes, 31, who is also known as Adam Blowers, Adam Hodgeson and Scouse Adam.

He is described as white, six ft tall, medium build, brown hair, blue eyes and clean shaven. He has scars on his left knee.

Blowes, whose last known address was Knowsley Road in Southport, was jailed for six years and 11 months in 2017 for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and driving offences.

He has links to Lancashire and Merseyside.

Anyone who sees Adam or has any information about where he might be should contact police on 101 quoting log 1191 of October 24, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.