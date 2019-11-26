Driveway work in Lostock Hall leads to court case against trader

A man is to appear in court over alleged trading offences committed at a property in Lostock Hall.

David Varey, 36, of Duncan Square Caravan Site, Moscow Mill Street, Oswaldtwistle, is accused of two charges linked to engaging in unfair commercial practice.

It follows a Lancashire Trading Standards investigation into activity at a house on Aldwych Drive, Lostock Hall in August last year.

It is alleged he omitted to give a customer information about their rights to cancel the contract, told the customer work on his driveway was covered by a 25 year guarantee, failed to return to rectify the work when notified of faults, and applied an unsuitable resin bond on his driveway.

The case at Preston Magistrates’ Court was adjourned to January 3.

