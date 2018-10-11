Driver wanted after Preston arson attack which saw petrol set on fire after being poured through letterbox

Have your say

Police have released an image of a car wanted in connection to an arson attack.

Last Friday afternoon offenders approached a doorway to the Onward Homes office, Arundel Court, Preston, and poured petrol through a letterbox which they then set alight before making off.

Police want to speak to the driver of this car

Luckily no one was hurt in the incident.

Following enquiries, police now want to speak to the driver of the car, pictured above.

Detective Constable Andy Forsyth, of Preston CID, said: “This was a serious incident and it is only a matter of luck that no-one was seriously injured.

"I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting log number 721 of October 5th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”