Driver tests positive for cocaine as shocking images released of M65 crash

The collision occurred on the M65 westbound between junctions 6 (Whitebirk Interchange) and 7 (Accrington) at around 7pm last night (May 20).

Officers said two vehicles were involved as emergency services including paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene.

Today (May 21), police confirmed one of the motorists had tested positive for cocaine.

"Please remember to drive to the conditions and wear a seatbelt. Unlike the driver of this Golf on the M65," a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said.

"Thankfully minor injuries but the motorway has been closed for a few hours.

"He has tested positive for cocaine and is being dealt with by officers."

Police said the driver of the black VW Golf tested positive for cocaine. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Dramatic images from the scene reveal firefighters had to cut off the roof of the black VW Golf in order to free the driver.

Two people were reportedly taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital following the collision, but police said their injuries are "not life threatening".

