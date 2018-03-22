Driver had been 'typing in satnav' before crash

Dylan Crossey died the day after the accident from head and neck injuries
A hit-and-run driver was typing into his satnav when he crashed into cyclist Dylan Crossey, a court was told.

Preston Crown Court heard a transcript of a police statement given by the defendant’s brother Neil Harwood after the incident, in which he said his brother was ‘punching in an address’ when he heard a ‘bang.’

However, in court yesterday, Neil Harwood said his brother David had been on his way to visit a woman he had met online when he crashed into the 15-year-old on his bike.

The incident happened on a dark country lane in Whitestake, near Preston.

He told the court: “He (David) said he had been travelling down the road that night and heard a bang but he hadn’t seen anything.”

Neil took his brother to hand himself into police the day after the incident in 2016.

He added: “He said he had been in touch with a lady on Facebook and he was going to her house.”

David Harwood, 42, of The Close, New Longton, denies causing death by dangerous or careless driving.

Dylan, a promising junior footballer, died the day after the accident from severe head and neck injuries.

He had been cycling with a friend along Wham Lane in Whitestake at around 11pm on Friday, October 7, 2016 when the collision happened.

Cross-examining, prosecuting barrister Jeremy Grout-Smith then read out the statement which Neil Harwood had given to police following the crash.

He read: “David told me and Dad that he was punching in the satnav and the next thing he knew was bang.”

Mr Grout-Smith then asked Neil Harwood if he stood by the police statement he gave at the time.

Mr Harwood he said: “I can’t be certain.”

(proceeding)